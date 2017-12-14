School board evaluates Dr. Foster | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 13, 2017 at 12:02 pm

The Colleton County School Board, meeting in special session on Dec. 5, came out of an executive session ready to unanimously accept the annual evaluation of School Superintendent Dr. Franklin Foster.

After voicing their approval of the school superintendent’s performance, board members voted to extend Dr. Fosters’ contact for one year, taking it to June 30, 2020, and increase his salary by two percent.

“I am very appreciative of the board’s support of my performance leading the district,” Foster said.

The board members conducted three executive sessions that were dedicated to reviewing Foster’s performance. “We wanted to do a thorough evaluation,” said School Board President Harry Jenkins.

The annual evaluation of Foster’s performance and its impact on the school district focused on five areas:

n Vision, culture and instructional leadership

n Operations, resources and personnel management

n Board governance and policy

n Communications and community relations

n Ethical leadership

Jenkins said that the evaluation of Foster’s performance is a time for board members voice “concerns and kudos.” It is important, he said, that the board celebrate accomplishments.

Once the school board outlines the goals they want the superintendent to work on, Jenkins said, the board’s role is to provide support as he works towards those goals, “not to micro-manage him.”

The board commended Foster on several areas. First, his leadership in extending learning opportunities for students through grants and partnerships with nationally-recognized organizations.

They also lauded Foster for increasing the graduation rate; his fiscal management of the district’s financial resources; and his positive working relationship with the board.

Even though the board celebrated the school system’s efforts to improve the graduation rate, bringing it to the point where the percentage of Colleton County students graduating from high school betters the state-wide average, Jenkins said, the school district “can’t rest on our laurels, the goal is 100 percent graduation.”

Reaching those goals is laborious but, Jenkins said, “We are still headed in the right direction.”

“During my tenure, we have experienced many successes that support our core mission and continue to have many obstacles to encounter for the continued success of our students,” Foster offered. “However, with a collaborative and positive working relationship with the board, I will continue to work in the best interest of the district.”

The board members also shared with Foster some of the goals they would like to see accomplished to advance the district’s purpose to ensure all students are college and/or career ready.

Seeking improvement on test scores, Jenkins said, is a constant goal.

Foster and Jenkins agree that annual performance evaluations prove very beneficial.

Jenkins said the annual evaluation has value “because things change on a regular basis.” “From one year to the next, things could dramatically change so it is important to keep that continuing movement” that comes with the evaluation.

Through the evaluation, Jenkins said, “each year we are able to really give the superintendent defined interests and goals for him to work toward.”

Foster said, “As a former human resources professional, I strongly believe in the evaluation process. I believe it is a way to highlight the areas of strength and areas of opportunities of the employee’s performance toward the organization’s overall mission based on performance standards, as well as to establish goals to promote the success of all students.”