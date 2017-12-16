Santa visits BiLo | News | The Press and Standard

Six-year-old Peyton Princeson spent some quality time with Santa Claus during her family’s visit to BiLo Sunday afternoon. Carl Ellis volunteered to sit in for Santa over the weekend to greet the children. Dixie Furniture provided the cushiony chair for Santa and store employees ensured that every child visiting Santa received a candy cane.