Riding for Christmas | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 6, 2017 at 12:57 pm

Saturday afternoon marked the 16th year that the ACE Basin Chapter of ABATE conducted its Charity Toy Ride.

Saturday’s event found the ACE Basin Chapter turning over $1,550 in cash and toy donations to the Colleton Baptist Association to be used to brighten Christmas for Colleton County children. “It all stays here,” chapter head Lonnie Bazzle explained.

Bazzle, manning the grill at the end of the ride at Birdie and Sharon’s Remember When on North Jefferies Highway, said the chapter members took on the toy ride all those years ago because “it was something we wanted to do for the local community.”

Bazzle said even though the weathermen’s predictions of rain were wrong, the meteorologists’ warning limited the number of riders.

Bazzle is old school: “If it isn’t freezing, its all right to ride.”

The first Tuesday of each month, ACE Basin ABATE hosts a bike night at Birdie and Sharon’s, which also hosts the chapter’s meetings.

The proceeds from those monthly events fuels the chapter’s two main charities. The funds from the bike nights in the first few months of the year all go to the local Relay for Life, then the chapter focuses its bike night proceeds on the Charity Toy Ride.

Walterboro residents Ray and Harriett Richards, members of ACE Basin ABATE for seven years, were among those making the ride on a pair of trikes decked out for the holidays.

Back in the day, the couple could be found on the back of Ray’s Harley, but about four years ago Ray decided to switch to a three-wheeler. He told Harriett she needed to learn how to operate the new three-wheeled machine.

That turned out to be a mistake — Harriett never gave Ray his trike back. He had to buy his own.

“We love them,” Harriett said.