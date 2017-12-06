Reverend Dorothy Pearson | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

RUFFIN: The Reverend Dorothy Pearson, 92, entered into rest eternal Monday morning, November 27, 2017, at her home in Ruffin while surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Mr. Henry Pearson.

Born July 28, 1925, she was a daughter of the late Albert Nuttall and the late Bertha Hilton.

Arrangements for her memorial service, which will be held locally, are incomplete at this time and will be announced as plans are made. Her final commendation and farewell will be held in Lewis, Colo.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in her memory to: Friends of Colleton County Animal Shelter, 33 Poor Farm Road, Walterboro, S.C. 29488.

Arrangements by: The Brice Herndon Crematory, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.