Photos |”Tis the Season” Christmas Concert | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 13, 2017 at 1:11 pm

The annual “Tis the Season” musical program was presented by students of Patti Lohr and Rebekah White on Dec. 8 in the CCHS Performing Arts Center.

Students sang a variety of Christmas favorites from “Jingle Bells” to “Take Me To the King.”

The chorus included LaShawn Aiken, Roger Capers, Alexis Hand, Cornelius Crosby, Caleb Cox, Asher Cox, Joshua Hiott, Jabori Nix, Summer Darley, Sara Polly, Jeffery Randolph, Melvinia Richardson, Noah Wright, Harold Hicks, Saniya Knight, Jarrod Brown, Christopher Carmona, Daniel Colleton, Lewis Goff, Savanna Spahn, Ja’Kye Butler, Michelle Worden, Abraham Caudillo, Shania Garrett, Jha’Kiaha Mosely, Carlise Washington, Zanae Richardson, Malayia Green, Deovion Kinsey and Jarvis Singleton. Ryan Shuman assisted with the program.