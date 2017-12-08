Photos | Teddy Bear Breakfast | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 6, 2017 at 3:19 pm

The Colleton Museum and Farmers Market hosted the festive Teddy Bear Breakfast Saturday morning. Both young and old enjoyed a breakfast of pancakes, sausage, bacon and more prepared by the Walterboro Lions Club. Youngsters not only enjoyed breakfast with their family and favorite teddy, but could traipse through the Candy Cane Maze, visit the Teddy Bear Health “Clinic,” walk through the beautiful Festival of Trees and enjoy live caroling. Mother and Father Christmas arrived right on time to the delight of everyone in a horse-drawn carriage.