Photos: Holiday Tour of Homes | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 6, 2017 at 2:22 pm

The homes of Jill Frey and Debbie Kellner, Charlene Sharkey and Paul Moore, and Ricky Mae Torro and Alejandro Cabello welcomed participants of the Colleton County Historical and Preservation Society’s Holiday Display of Homes held Dec. 3.