Photos: Festival of Trees | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 6, 2017 at 3:25 pm

Colleton Museum & Farmers Market held a “Festival of Trees” for the holiday season from Wednesday Nov. 29 through Saturday Dec. 2 at 506 E. Washington Street in Walterboro. Local businesses were invited to sponsor a tree for the festival, then the Festival of Trees was open to the public each day.

Various activities were held throughout the week, including Christmas Card signing for local nursing homes, Pre-School Christmas Storytime & Sing-Along, Family Christmas Craft Night, Teddy Bear Breakfast, Check-up Clinic & Teddy Bear Parade, Visit with Father & Mother Christmas, Candy Cane Maze, Holiday Farmers Market and the Festival of Trees finale on Saturday Dec. 2.