Photos: Father and Mother Christmas arrive at the Colleton Museum | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | December 9, 2017 5:00 am
Last Updated: December 6, 2017 at 3:30 pm
Father and Mother Christmas arrived at the Colleton Museum early Saturday morning in a horse-drawn carriage to kick off a day of Christmas festivities.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.