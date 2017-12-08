Photos: City Christmas Tree Lighting | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | December 8, 2017 5:00 am
Last Updated: December 6, 2017 at 1:38 pm
The members of the Northside Elementary School Honors Chorus entertained the audience at the Walterboro community Christmas tree lighting ceremony held at City Hall prior to the annual Christmas parade on Sunday Dec. 3. Members of the public were able to place ornaments on the city’s Christmas tree in memory or honor of loved ones.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.