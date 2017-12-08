Photos: City Christmas Tree Lighting | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 6, 2017 at 1:38 pm

The members of the Northside Elementary School Honors Chorus entertained the audience at the Walterboro community Christmas tree lighting ceremony held at City Hall prior to the annual Christmas parade on Sunday Dec. 3. Members of the public were able to place ornaments on the city’s Christmas tree in memory or honor of loved ones.