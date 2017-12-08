Photos: Artisans Center holds Holiday Open House | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | December 8, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: December 6, 2017 at 2:59 pm
The S.C. Artisans Center’s holiday open house was Dec. 2 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The Polar Express was from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. with three readings, free crafts, refreshments and local entertainment.
