Photos and Winners: Walterboro Christmas Parade | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | December 8, 2017 5:00 am
Last Updated: December 6, 2017 at 1:51 pm
Winners in the Walterboro Christmas Parade were:
Religious:
1st place: Green Pond Baptist Church
2nd place: The Well at Jones Swamp Church — Kids & Youth
3rd place: Ashton Baptist Church
Non-Commercial:
1st place: Girl Scout Troop #981
2nd place: Cottageville Church of the Nazarene
3rd place: Colleton County Veterans Council
Marching Unit:
1st place: Colleton County High School Band of Blue
2nd place: Colleton County All Stars Travel Youth Cheerleaders
3rd place: Colleton County High School NJROTC
Commercial:
1st place: Heritage Trust Federal Credit Union
2nd place: Colleton County Rice Festival
3rd place: Coastal Kids Dental and Braces
Honorable Mention:
The Pentecostals of Walterboro
