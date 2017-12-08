Photos and Winners: Walterboro Christmas Parade | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 6, 2017 at 1:51 pm

Winners in the Walterboro Christmas Parade were:

Religious:

1st place: Green Pond Baptist Church

2nd place: The Well at Jones Swamp Church — Kids & Youth

3rd place: Ashton Baptist Church

Non-Commercial:

1st place: Girl Scout Troop #981

2nd place: Cottageville Church of the Nazarene

3rd place: Colleton County Veterans Council

Marching Unit:

1st place: Colleton County High School Band of Blue

2nd place: Colleton County All Stars Travel Youth Cheerleaders

3rd place: Colleton County High School NJROTC

Commercial:

1st place: Heritage Trust Federal Credit Union

2nd place: Colleton County Rice Festival

3rd place: Coastal Kids Dental and Braces

Honorable Mention:

The Pentecostals of Walterboro