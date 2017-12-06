Olin Delano Miller Sr. | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

VARNVILLE: Mr. Olin Delano Miller Sr., 80, entered into rest Thursday evening, Nov. 30, 2017, surrounded by his family at his home in Varnville.

Funeral services were conducted 3 o’clock Saturday afternoon, Dec. 2 at The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Varnville. The Reverend Paul Reid officiating. Interment followed in Sandy Run Cemetery, Sandy Run Road, Varnville.

Born May 13, 1937, in Columbia, he was a son of the late John Henry Miller and the late Pearl Denhamn Miller.

The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Varnville-Hampton ChapeL, 1074 Yemassee Highway, Varnville, 803.943.5016. Online registry at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.