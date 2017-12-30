Off the field | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

Tyler Marquis Gant is a senior at Colleton County High School where he plays basketball for the Cougars. He is the son of Shelena and Darryl Bennett of Walterboro. His grandparents are Shirley Jenkins and Willie Moore Jr. As an Honor Roll student, Tyler maintains a 3.4 GPA.

Athletic Awards: Basketball – MVP (2016), Cougar Award (2017)

College Interest: Charleston Southern, USC Salkehatchie, USC Columbia and Coastal Carolina

Intended Field of Study: Sports management

Collegiate Athletics: Yes, I am interested in playing basketball in college.

On Basketball: I love the competitiveness and the discipline of the sport. I also like being on a team and clowning with the fellas.

Role Model: Coach William Dixon was my role model. He taught me that it is not all about sports and to always have a backup plan. He always told me that it is up to me to want it for myself! Although he has passed on, his teachings are within me.

Powerful High School Lesson: Everybody is NOT your friend!!!!

Standout Coach: Coach Jacob Smith is my standout coach because he has taught me to step out of my comfort zone on the basketball court. His belief in me has made me believe in myself and show out during our games. He also makes sure my grades are good and always stresses that education is first!

Surprising Tyler Fact: I do not like dressing up and wearing ties on game day, and I’m a lover!

On CCHS: I would not change a thing about the high school that I attend. I have had some awesome teachers and fun times in my classes. I’ve gained and lost friendships as well. I have made many great memories there that I will remember for a lifetime. I have enjoyed my high school career!