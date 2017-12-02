Off the Field | Joshua Lorne Crosby | The Press and Standard

Joshua Lorne Crosby is a senior at Colleton Prep Academy where he plays football and golf for the War Hawks. He is the son of Todd and Melissa Crosby of Yemassee. His grandparents are Larry and Carol Connelly and Troyce Crosby. Josh serves as the treasurer for Student Council and is a graduate of Youth Leadership Colleton.

Athletic Awards: Varsity Golf – MVP (2014, 2015, 2016), All-Region (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016), State Qualifier (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016).

College Interest: Considering the University of South Carolina, Clemson University and The Citadel

Intended Field of Study: My first choice is agribusiness. If that door doesn’t open for me, then I will major in either business or forestry.

Collegiate Athletics: No, I do not plan to participate in college athletics.

On Football: Being a part of a football team is an experience like no other. The brotherhood is hard to explain unless you have experienced it. The friendships made on the football field, with your own teammates and the guys you play against, are some of the very best.

Role Model: My grandad is my role model because he is a strong person who refuses to give up. He can always find a solution for any problem. He takes the time to explain not only his decisions, but the reasons behind them.

Powerful High School Lesson: There are so many things that I’ve learned in high school. The most important lesson I have learned through Coach Gorrell is how to persist. Life won’t always be easy, but you should never give up. In the end, your positive response to these challenges will make the difference between success and failure. In the end, the challenges are worth it.

Standout Coach: I’ve had a lot of great coaches over the years. I’m going to share two because each one made a different mark. Coach Simeon Hammonds coached me in rec league basketball, flag football and Northside Elementary tackle football. I credit him for giving me a love of the game and teaching me how to win (and lose) with dignity. He still follows my games and checks up on me. Coach Brantley Strickland because he encouraged me to improve on my personal best every time I got on the golf course — which is a skill I will use for the rest of my life.

Surprising Josh Fact: I’ve been a Carolina fan my entire life — but I am actually considering Clemson because they are one of the few schools in the area that have my major — agribusiness.

On CPA: High school has been an amazing experience. I wouldn’t change a thing!