Off the Field | Heather Caroline Jones | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 13, 2017 at 9:42 am

Heather Caroline Jones is a senior at Colleton Prep Academy where she plays basketball and softball for the Lady Hawks, along with participating in cheer. She is the daughter of Heath and Lori Jones of Walterboro. Her grandparents are Jack and Lynn Jones and Jerry and Sherry Morris. Caroline, who maintains a 4.95 GPA, serves as secretary of Student Council and is a member of the National Honor Society. She participates in chorus at CPA, attended Palmetto Girls State and is a graduate of Youth Leadership Colleton.

Academic Awards: Highest Average Algebra II, Highest Average Spanish I, Highest Average World History, Highest Average English I, Outstanding Achievement Chemistry, Outstanding Achievement English II, Outstanding Achievement Biology II, Most Conscientious English IV, Good Citizenship

Athletic Awards: Cheerleading- No Surrender Award (2016)

College Interest: Clemson University or The College of Charleston

Intended Field of Study: Early childhood education

Collegiate Athletics: No, I do not intend to pursue athletics in college.

On Cheerleading: I love working so hard all week on a dance and difficult stunts, and then hitting them perfectly at half time on Friday nights!

Role Model: I consider my sister, Loranda, to be a role model because she has overcome a lot in her life. She was a single mom of two girls and she worked hard to graduate from college and provide for them. She now has a great job and recently got married!

Powerful High School Lesson: When life knocks you down, get back up and keep fighting!

Standout Coach: Coach Payton Crosby has played an extremely huge role in my life for the past four years! He knows basically everything, so I know that if I need help in any subject, I can always go to him! He is always at the school either preparing for his classes or supporting the athletes at their games!

Surprising Caroline Fact: I could eat Mexican every day!

On CPA: I absolutely love my school! I have been attending since kindergarten and so have many of my classmates. I love the fact that my class is like a family and I wouldn’t trade any of them for the world!