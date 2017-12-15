New orthodondist holds ribbon cutting | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | December 15, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: December 13, 2017 at 12:38 pm
Walterboro’s new orthodontist, Dr. Holland Maness, held the grand opening for her new office last week. Holland Maness Orthodontics is located at 130 Bells Hwy. For information call 843-782-7000.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.