Mrs. Vernelle Crapse Gibson | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Mrs. Vernelle Crapse Gibson, 87, of Luray Highway near Hampton, died Thursday evening Nov. 30 at her residence.

Mrs. Gibson was born in Varnville, Nov. 30, 1930, a daughter of the late Brooks and Iona Murdaugh Crapse.

She worked at the Allendale Garment Company and the Gemco Manufacturing Company in Varnville where she retired as a supervisor. She was an active member of the Jahab Honeys at the Jahab Shrine Club and was a member of the Hampton First Christian Church. She was the widow of Marion Peeples and Lloyd J. Gibson Jr.

Surviving are: sons: Billy Peeples and wife Sandy of Greensboro, N.C., Russell Gibson of Hampton, and Dana Gibson and wife Dawn of Hampton; daughters: Wanda Atkinson and husband Don of Hampton, and Jodi Gambill Dennie and husband Steve of Dallas, Texas; sister: Martha “Sissy” Forrester of Summerville; sister-in-law: Dorothy Crapse of Beaufort; grandchildren: Roe, Shaun, Jaret and Will Gibson, Nicole Grossie, Brooke Shaffer Price, Tara Peeples, Chris Atkinson and Tammy Foster; and 12 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Gibson was predeceased by: brothers: Murdaugh Crapse and Marvin Crapse; and sisters: Lillian McGraw, Mazie Long and Clara Mae Mason.

Funeral services were at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Hampton First Christian Church conducted by Rev. Larry Smith and Rev. Thom Jackson with burial in the Hampton Cemetery.

Visitation was Saturday from 6-8 p.m. at the chapel of Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home, 300 Mulberry Street West, Hampton. The casket was placed in the church Sunday at 2 p.m. prior to services.