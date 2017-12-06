Mrs. Vernelle Crapse Gibson | Obituaries | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | December 6, 2017 3:40 pm
Mrs. Vernelle Crapse Gibson, 87, of Luray Highway near Hampton, died Thursday evening Nov. 30 at her residence.
Mrs. Gibson was born in Varnville, Nov. 30, 1930, a daughter of the late Brooks and Iona Murdaugh Crapse.
She worked at the Allendale Garment Company and the Gemco Manufacturing Company in Varnville where she retired as a supervisor. She was an active member of the Jahab Honeys at the Jahab Shrine Club and was a member of the Hampton First Christian Church. She was the widow of Marion Peeples and Lloyd J. Gibson Jr.
Surviving are: sons: Billy Peeples and wife Sandy of Greensboro, N.C., Russell Gibson of Hampton, and Dana Gibson and wife Dawn of Hampton; daughters: Wanda Atkinson and husband Don of Hampton, and Jodi Gambill Dennie and husband Steve of Dallas, Texas; sister: Martha “Sissy” Forrester of Summerville; sister-in-law: Dorothy Crapse of Beaufort; grandchildren: Roe, Shaun, Jaret and Will Gibson, Nicole Grossie, Brooke Shaffer Price, Tara Peeples, Chris Atkinson and Tammy Foster; and 12 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Gibson was predeceased by: brothers: Murdaugh Crapse and Marvin Crapse; and sisters: Lillian McGraw, Mazie Long and Clara Mae Mason.
Funeral services were at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Hampton First Christian Church conducted by Rev. Larry Smith and Rev. Thom Jackson with burial in the Hampton Cemetery.
Visitation was Saturday from 6-8 p.m. at the chapel of Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home, 300 Mulberry Street West, Hampton. The casket was placed in the church Sunday at 2 p.m. prior to services.
