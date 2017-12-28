Margaret Ann Porzo Porterieko | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

COTTAGEVILLE – Mrs. Margaret Ann Porzio Porterieko, wife of Michael Porterieko, passed away December 8, 2017 at her home after an extended illness. She was 70.

Mrs. Porterieko was born in Brooklyn, NY February 27, 1947 a daughter of the late Frederick Porzio and Margaret Verona Porzio. She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Walterboro, and was a volunteer with the American Red Cross for many years, during which she assisted with many natural disasters. She worked in the administrative department of the Guardian Ad Litem program in Colleton County, and was also a volunteer at the Colleton Medical Center for ten years.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children Michelle and Michael Porterieko, by her grandchildren Anne and Nicholas Porterieko, and by her brother Ray Porzio.

A Rosary Service will be held at St. Anthony Catholic church on Friday, January 5, 2018 at 5:00 PM. Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home of Walterboro is in charge of arrangements.