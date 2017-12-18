Margaret Ann Porzio Porterieko | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

COTTAGEVILLE: Mrs. Margaret Ann Porzio Porterieko, wife of Michael Porterieko, passed away Dec. 8, 2017 at her home after an extended illness. She was 70.

Mrs. Porterieko was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Feb. 27, 1947 a daughter of the late Frederick Porzio and Margaret Verona Porzio. She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Walterboro.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children Michelle and Michael Porterieko, by her grandchildren Anne and Nicholas Porterieko, and by her brother Ray Porzio.

A memorial mass will be held at St. Anthony Catholic church on Friday Jan. 5, at 5 p.m.

Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home of Walterboro is in charge of arrangements.