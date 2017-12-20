Man seriously injured in fall at construction site | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 20, 2017 at 1:44 pm

A worker injured in a fall at a construction site is placed in the C.A.R.E. Flight medical helicopter for a flight to a trauma unit following a Dec. 13 accident. Colleton County Fire-Rescue personnel were called to the Walterboro Water Treatment Plant at 777 Gervais St. Dec. 13 at 4:39 p.m. The 23-year-old man had fallen from a building under construction and sustained multiple traumatic injuries including a head injury. Bystanders advised the man had fallen approximately 15 feet and landed on concrete. The crews from two Fire-Rescue ambulances treated the man at the scene and continued to work in tandem as the injured man was transported to the Emergency Department of Colleton Medical Center. The man was moved into the emergency room to secure his airway and then flown by helicopter to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.