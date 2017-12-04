Man denied bond on murder charges in Round O shooting | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | December 4, 2017 12:01 pm
On Thursday Nov. 30, detectives with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Anterrius Roy Stinson, 38, and charged him with the murder of Gary Dale Hickman, according to Lt. Tyger Benton, Sheriff’s Office public information officer.
On Nov. 17, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reference to a male, later identified as Gary Dale Hickman, lying in his camper located at 104 Jason Lane in Round O. Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident location and found Hickman deceased from an apparent gunshot wound, Benton said.
On Dec. 1, Stinson was denied bond on the murder charge.
Detectives are still actively working the incident and further charges are pending.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.