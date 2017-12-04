Man denied bond on murder charges in Round O shooting | News | The Press and Standard

On Thursday Nov. 30, detectives with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Anterrius Roy Stinson, 38, and charged him with the murder of Gary Dale Hickman, according to Lt. Tyger Benton, Sheriff’s Office public information officer.

On Nov. 17, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reference to a male, later identified as Gary Dale Hickman, lying in his camper located at 104 Jason Lane in Round O. Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident location and found Hickman deceased from an apparent gunshot wound, Benton said.

On Dec. 1, Stinson was denied bond on the murder charge.

Detectives are still actively working the incident and further charges are pending.