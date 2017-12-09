Local retired educators meet | News | The Press and Standard

Zeta chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, an international society of women educators, met on Tuesday Nov. 28 at Bethel Presbyterian Church.

The meeting was called to order by President Beverly Pournelle State President Karen Faulkenberry of Camden was guest speaker.

Sandy Stearns, membership chair, conducted a memorial service for Joan Benton, who died in August. Joan was a member of the society for 49 years and a retiree from the Colleton County School District.

The chapter awards a grant-in-aid annually to a Colleton graduate who will pursue a career in education. To raise funds for the grant, the members conducted a raffle for a Yeti cooler. The winner was Cindy Pates from Summerville, whose winning ticket was purchased from member Barbara Gehlmann.