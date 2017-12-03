Let God use you wherever you are needed | Faith | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: November 29, 2017 at 8:32 am

Situations often present themselves to us as Christians to be used by God, and sometimes we do not allow God to use us where He needs us.

We tend to pick and choose in which situations we will be witnesses for God, and that is not the plan of God. Psalm 115:1 (ESV) says, “Not to us, O LORD, not to us, but to your name give glory, for the sake of your steadfast love and your faithfulness!” Further, Isaiah 6:8 (ESV) affirms, “And I heard the voice of the Lord saying, ‘Whom shall I send, and who will go for us?’ Then I said, ‘Here I am! Send me.’”

Therefore, when we accept Christ into our lives, we are His ambassadors, and we must let Him use us wherever we are needed, not where we choose to be used. Christ equips those whom He calls, so we do not have to worry about how we are going to do His work because He will lead and guide us through the process. Just trust His will and His way.

There is a hymn, “Wherever He Leads I’ll Go,” by the late Baylus Benjamin McKinney, editor for the Baptist Sunday School Board of the Southern Baptist Convention and well-known hymn writer, which explains the point of this message perfectly. The lyrics to two of the stanzas and the refrain are as follows:

(Stanza #1) “Take up thy cross and follow Me/I heard my Master say/I gave My life to ransom thee/ Surrender your all today.

(Stanza #2) He drew me closer to His side/I sought His will to know/And in that will I now abide/Wherever He leads I’ll go. (Refrain) Wherever He leads I’ll go/Wherever He leads I’ll go/I’ll follow my Christ who loves me so/Wherever He leads I’ll go.”

Brothers and sisters in Christ, this Christian journey is not an easy one, and sometimes we are left in awe to where God is leading us, but we have to go where He sends us; otherwise, our mission will be incomplete. Remember that Jesus Christ is the message, and we are the messengers.

Consequently, we are obligated as Christians to feed the hungry, clothe the naked, encourage the downtrodden, comfort the sick and the bereaved, visit the incarcerated, in other words, “…to set at liberty them that are bruised” (Luke 4:18 KJV).

There are times when God gives us an assignment in what we may think is the most unusual place. Just remember that if He brings you to it, He’ll bring you through it.

Enjoy Katie Lee’s testimony, “Coffee and Hot Buttered Biscuits,” of how God used her in an unusual situation:

“Two miles back down the road I smelled the freshly brewed coffee. The drive-through window lady always knew to put in three extra sugars and four creams. I could almost taste the hot buttered biscuits as I pulled into the lot. I wondered why it was not packed. Well, it was Monday morning. I also reasoned that the sky was cloudy. It was still early. So, I waited.

“In the wait, I maximized the moments by applying fresh mascara. Between the dark strokes I noticed there were only two cars in line, and in front of me was a stalled car. ‘Just what I needed,’ I murmured. I had only minutes to arrive at the baseball field where I worked.

“Unexpectedly, an anxious, nervous stranger hurried out of the stalled car toward me. She was in tears. Apologetically, the stranger asked me to drive around her car. Observing her helpless situation, I felt a great deal of compassion. But who was I? I certainly was no mechanic; besides, I was almost late for sure.

“My thoughts went wild. So far, I had a perfect attendance record. The baseball parking lot would be filled by the time I would arrive. Even worse, I could bump into my boss in the elevator, who might direct me back out the door.

“But it seemed that God was directing me in a very strange way. My car radio blasted my favorite song, but I turned it down. Being a Christian for several years taught me to pray and listen to God in difficult circumstances. Suddenly, I felt impressed to help the lady. Maybe witness the Gospel of Jesus Christ? Surely not. I felt a little unsure, but I asked her if she would like me to pray for her car to start. She quickly agreed.

“Afterwards, I thought, ‘Wow that felt good.’ She gave her heart to Jesus right there in the drive-through on that damp, dreary Monday. Soon afterward, she began to weep with joy and then speak with a new confidence. She bravely turned and asked the on-lookers to help push the car out of the drive-through line.

“Before leaving, I pushed a check into her purse, to help with the much-needed car repairs. Later that day she called to thank me for everything. She was bubbling over with excitement. She also said [that] several people had hurried around her that morning, but no one had stopped to offer help. As we talked, enthusiastically, I shared Scriptures from the Bible with her (Romans 10:9) and (Matthew 18:18-20) that someone had directed me to a few years back, when I had car trouble.

“I learned that we all have spiritual assignments to help others, even on damp, dreary mornings. Hopefully, my craving for coffee and hot buttered biscuits will direct me every morning.”

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)