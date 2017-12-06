Larry Randolph Simmons | Obituaries | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | December 6, 2017 3:41 pm
Larry Randolph Simmons, husband of Mary Ann Keller Herndon, passed away Monday morning Dec. 4 at the Hampton Regional Medical Center in Varnville after an extended illness. He was 80.
Mr. Simmons was born in Anderson on March 21, 1937, a son of the late Isaac Herschel Simmons and Helen Smith Simmons. He was a retired truck driver and was a former employee of Auckland Farms in Ritter. He was a member of the Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church, was a Mason, and loved spending time with horses.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sister, Annette S. Tollison of Anderson.
The family received friends during a time of visitation Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul Street in Walterboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans (DAV).
