Larry Langdale | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 28, 2017 at 3:19 pm

WALTERBORO – Mr. James Larry Langdale, 70, of Walterboro, entered into rest Saturday evening, December 23, 2017, surrounded by his loving family at Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Funeral services were conducted 2 o’clock Tuesday afternoon, December 26, 2017, from the Welch Creek Baptist Church, 536 Welch Creek Road, Walterboro. Pastor James Baker and Pastor Gordon Ackerman officiating. Interment followed in the churchyard.

Born June, 27, 1947, in Colleton County, South Carolina, he was a son of the late Lloyd Langdale and the late Doris Smith Langdale. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam Era. Larry retired from Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro after thirty-five years of service as an Engineer and was also a Contractor for forty-five years. He was a charter and faithful member of Welch Creek Baptist Church. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren as well as fishing and hunting. He will always be remembered for helping anyone he could.

Surviving are: his wife of forty-nine years, Mrs. Gloria Craven Langdale; three children, Shane Langdale and his wife Kelly of Charleston, Greg Langdale and his wife Stacey of Ruffin, and Jeremy Langdale and his wife Tara of Walterboro; a sister, Patricia Adler and her husband Howard of Asheville, North Carolina; and a brother, Donnie Langdale and his wife Ann of Orlando, Florida. There are thirteen grandchildren, Meagan Langdale, Dawson Langdale, Ireland Langdale, Ava Godley, Atalie Godley, Olivia Langdale, Ashlyn Langdale, Jaxson Langdale, Alyssa Langdale, Adalyn Langdale, Phoenix Langdale, Lincoln Langdale, and Maverick Langdale. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Buddy Langdale and J.L. Langdale.

For those that wish, the family has suggested that memorial contributions be directed in his memory to: Welch Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 536 Welch Creek Road, Walterboro, South Carolina 29488.

Arrangements by: THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, WALTERBORO CHAPEL, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.