Lane set to retire | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 27, 2017 at 11:48 am

Mickey Lane is scheduled to make his last delivery Dec. 29.

As 2017 draws to a close, Lane will retire from his Hiott’s Pharmacy job delivering prescriptions to the pharmacy customers. He is on the road Monday through Friday making deliveries, a task that can take two hours a day.

“I’ve been here over 10 years, I didn’t realize I had been here that long until I started counting it up,” Lane said Dec. 21 before heading out to handle his Thursday afternoon deliveries. “I like it, I really do. I like meeting people and the freedom of driving,” Lane said. Hiott’s, he explains, delivers prescriptions within a 10 mile radius from the pharmacy’s East Washington Street location.

Hiott’s pharmacist Ed Casier offers “Mickey’s one of few people in town who can find everybody’s house, its amazing.”

“There is more to it then you might think,” Lane said. “I’ve got to make sure I have got the right medicine for the right person, make sure the price is right.” Then he handles the payment.

Many of those he is delivering the medication to are shut-ins. “I like to stay a few minutes and visit with them,” Lane said. Some of the people he delivers to “I have known since I was a little kid,” Lane, 69, said. The best part of the job is getting to know the people, talking to the people,” Lane said. After he’s left Hiott’s, Lane added, “I will still probably stop and visit them.”

“It has been a lot of fun, I’ll miss it,” Lane said. Leaving the job, Lane said, won’t see him slowing down. “I always find something to do. I’ll stay busy.”

“Mickey’s been “a very diligent worker, very reliable,“ Casier said. “He is kind of an icon around here.” “People come in and ask, ‘how’s Mickey’.”