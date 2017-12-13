Lady Hawks record first loss of season against Patriots | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep varsity girls’ basketball team recorded its first loss of the season in a battle against Patrick Henry (42-38) on the road last week. Meredith Ware led the Lady Hawks with 15 points and Langley Harter recorded 14 of her own.

“It was the first loss of the season with the biggest lead for either team being four points the entire game,” said Coach Charlie Brown. “The Lady Hawks had trouble all night getting shots to fall as they shot 27% from the floor and missed 14 free throws. I was extremely proud of the team. They played with passion and grit on a night where nothing seemed to go right. We batted to the bitter end and we will be a better team for this experience.”

The Lady Hawks are now 5-1 with one game remaining before Christmas break versus Region IV-AA opponent Beaufort Academy, scheduled to be played Wednesday Dec. 13 away.