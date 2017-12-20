Lady Hawks open region play with loss | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 20, 2017 at 2:28 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton Prep varsity girls’ basketball team fell 45-37 on Wednesday Dec. 13 to Beaufort Academy in the first region game of the season. After a slow start, the Lady Hawks trailed 23-11 at the half and 29-28 at the end of the third period.

Langley Harter led Colleton Prep with 15 points. Meredith Ware recorded 9 points and 15 rebounds.

“We just did not play well the first half,” said Coach Charlie Brown. “Matter of fact, it was the first time all year our defense was not up to par. We came out hard in the third quarter holding Beaufort Academy to six points in the quarter. In the final quarter, it was close to the last minute when we gave up three easy baskets going for steals — which led to lay ups.

“With success comes other concerns,” said Brown. “As we are winning, we start thinking about losing the success more than continuing the success. Any program on the rise has this issue as they begin to overthink instead of just playing. We will be fine, and we plan on using the Christmas break to correct some things and add some different options on offense and defense.”

The Lady Hawks are now 5-2 overall and 0-1 in Region IV-AA. They will play Wednesday Jan. 3 in a home region game against John Paul II.