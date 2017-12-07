Lady Hawks off to 5-0 start | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 6, 2017 at 1:09 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton Prep varsity girls’ basketball team is off to a solid start on its 2017-18 season after picking up five straight wins. The Lady Hawks are projected to improve upon their 2016-17 finish, where they went 5-14 and 4-8 in SCISA Region IV-AA.

In their home opener against Andrew Jackson on Tuesday Nov. 21, the Lady Hawks dominated in a 51-15 win. Langley Harter had 19 points and eight steals in the game. Meredith Ware added 14 points and collected 21 rebounds, along with Anne Garrett Carter’s 10 points, four steals and five assists. “I was pleasantly surprised with how we played defense,” said newly hired Head Coach Charlie Brown. “I would say we are ahead of schedule with our defense. We played aggressively and it allowed us to get our running game going.”

Against Holly Hill on Monday Nov. 27, the Lady Hawks earned their dominating second win of the season 53-25. Harter again led CPA, scoring 26 points. Carter added 11 points, while Meredith Ware had six points and 17 rebounds.

“The game was very intense from the beginning,” said Brown. “Holly Hill has a senior-led team that was very aggressive on defense and their home crowd was into the game from the beginning.”

In a home game against Patrick Henry held Tuesday Nov. 28, CPA continued its offensive battery in a 47-44 win over the Lady Patriots in the final 6.7 seconds of the game. Harter led CPA with 20 points, and Carter finished with 14 points and seven assists.

“It was an exciting game where no team had more than a six-point lead,” said Brown. “The game was tied 44-to-44 with 6.7 seconds left. Patrick Henry called a timeout after tying the game to set up their press. We drew up our homerun play with Carter as the in-bounder, then ran a series of pics and screens with Harter breaking long. Carter hit her in stride, then Harter made the layup, where she was fouled on the play. She completed the 3-point play for the margin of victory.

“We had great play from Caroline Jones, who played her most minutes of the season when Meredith Ware was in foul trouble,” said Brown. “Patrick Henry was a team that played with great passion and grit, and they pushed us to match their intensity. We responded well, and this will help us later in the season.”

In a 27-26 win over rival Dorchester Academy on Thursday Nov. 30, the Lady Hawks were led by Harter with 19 points. “The game lived up to its rival history as both teams played hard-nose defense,” said Brown. “Dorchester led most of the way, but we stayed with our game plan to limit the Lady Raiders’ center Elizabeth Huff, who had most of her points come from the line. We decided no layups tonight, and we fought to keep everyone out of the paint. We did a pretty good job, as we were able to limit the number of put-backs by Huff.”

On the road last Friday evening against Andrew Jackson, CPA picked up a 49-16 win. Harter recorded 23 points and nine steals in the game, while Carter and Ware both chipped in with eight points. “It was a great opportunity for all the girls to get some playing time,” said Brown. “Everyone on the team saw great minutes as the Lady Hawks used the bench throughout the game. There will be a time when we will need everyone to step up and contribute. An early season game like this one allows everyone to get some work.”