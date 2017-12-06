Lady Cougars split opening week games for 1-1 start | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 6, 2017 at 1:04 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Lady Cougar varsity basketball team split games during opening week for a 1-1 start to the 2017-18 season.

Against Ridgeland on Friday Dec. 1, the Lady Cougars fell 39-29 on the road. Scha’Mari Stephens led Colleton County with 10 points. Omari Kirkland added eight points and Zy ’Aire Johnson had four points in the game.

“Friday was not our best performance. We have to learn how to play through adversity,” said Briana Chisolm, assistant coach. “This was an eye opener for us as coaches to challenge our girls more in practice.”

The Lady Cougars were on the road to Wade Hampton Saturday Dec.2, picking up their first win of the season, 38-34. Scha’Mari Stephens recorded 22 points in the win for a game high. Kirkland and Johnson both added four points in the game.

“Our game Saturday came down to the team who was most eager — and that was us,” said Chisolm. “In spite of being undisciplined defensively, offensively in spurts and not making free-throws, our young ladies did not give up. It came down to the last three minutes of the game when Kari Edwards and Michele Holmes knocked down 3-pointers to give us the advantage. From there, we managed to stay poised and keep the lead for the win.”

Head Coach Perry Smalls says he is still looking for a true post player. “I am still looking for a true post player who is ready to work every day,” he said. “We have underclassmen that we do not want to put under a lot of pressure. As a team, we must get better defensively. In Friday’s loss against Ridgeland, we just got out-worked.”

The Lady Cougars host their home opener Friday against Bamberg, then host Wade Hampton Saturday evening.