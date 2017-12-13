Lady Cougars pick up back-to-back wins | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

Photos by JIM KILLIAN

The Colleton County Lady Cougar basketball team picked up wins last week over Bamberg-Ehrhardt (38-17) and Wade Hampton (37-26) to improve to a 3-1 start on the season.

Against Bamberg-Ehrhardt, Omari Kirkland led the Lady Cougars with 14 points. Kari Edwards added seven points and Ashley Bowman had six in the game.

In the win over Wade Hampton, Kirkland scored 10 points. Shantasia Allen added eight points, Scha’Mari Stephens had seven points and Edwards had six points.

“Bowman showed up big time for us Friday night on the boards and put-backs against Bamberg-Ehrhardt,” said Coach Perry Smalls. “Allen also came out aggressively for us this weekend. We did a better job with getting more girls involved on the court. We are starting to come together more as a team every week.”

“Our girls came out ready this weekend. We executed well and attacked the basket, but we’re still not shooting well from the free-throw line,” said Briana Chisolm, assistant coach. “There were a few players who showed up for us on defense and offense like Kirkland, Bowman, Savage, Allen and Hugie — but overall, we had a team effort from everyone.

“We loved seeing Carlise Washington score the first point of the game for us against Wade Hampton,” said Chisolm. “We always want to make her feel part of the team.”

The Lady Cougars will travel to Bamberg-Ehrhardt Friday Dec. 15 for a non-region game. The JV team will participate in the Mulkey Invitational in Summerville Dec. 21-23, and varsity will compete in the Carolina Class at Porter-Gaud High School in Charleston from Dec. 27-29.