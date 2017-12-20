Lady Cougars improve to 4-1 on season | Sports | The Press and Standard

December 20, 2017

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Lady Cougar basketball team improved its record to 4-1 following a 48-28 win over Bamberg-Ehrhardt on the road Friday Dec. 15.

Shantasia Allen scored 16 points in the game for Colleton County. Jade’ Frazier added 7 points, Omari Kirkland had 6 points, Ashley Savage had 5 points and Kari Edwards had 5 points.

“We are beginning to get more out of players like Allen and Hugie,” said Coach Perry Smalls. “The girls have a week off to get away from basketball and regroup. We then come back Tuesday to prepare for the Charleston Invitational held at Porter-Gaud High School Dec. 27-29.”

