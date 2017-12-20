Lady Cougars improve to 4-1 on season | Sports | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | December 20, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: December 20, 2017 at 2:26 pm
By CINDY CROSBY
The Colleton County Lady Cougar basketball team improved its record to 4-1 following a 48-28 win over Bamberg-Ehrhardt on the road Friday Dec. 15.
Shantasia Allen scored 16 points in the game for Colleton County. Jade’ Frazier added 7 points, Omari Kirkland had 6 points, Ashley Savage had 5 points and Kari Edwards had 5 points.
“We are beginning to get more out of players like Allen and Hugie,” said Coach Perry Smalls. “The girls have a week off to get away from basketball and regroup. We then come back Tuesday to prepare for the Charleston Invitational held at Porter-Gaud High School Dec. 27-29.”
Comment by C Allen
December 21, 2017 at 12:48 am
Happy for you all. You go Shantasia Allen😍
