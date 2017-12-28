Lady Cougars bring Christmas Cheer | The Press and Standard

December 27, 2017

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Lady Cougar Basketball Program, led by Coach Perry Smalls, Coach Brandy Brown and Coach Briana Chisolm, set out to show the true meaning of Christmas last week. Both the JV and varsity teams combined to help make the holidays a little brighter for a family in need by providing gifts. They then visited Oakwood Nursing Home and spent time caroling and chatting with residents.