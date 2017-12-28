Lady Cougars bring Christmas Cheer | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | December 28, 2017 5:08 am
Last Updated: December 27, 2017 at 11:32 am
By CINDY CROSBY
cindyc4@yahoo.com
The Lady Cougar Basketball Program, led by Coach Perry Smalls, Coach Brandy Brown and Coach Briana Chisolm, set out to show the true meaning of Christmas last week. Both the JV and varsity teams combined to help make the holidays a little brighter for a family in need by providing gifts. They then visited Oakwood Nursing Home and spent time caroling and chatting with residents.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.