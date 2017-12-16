Just a few lessons I have learned | Column | The Press and Standard

Next week will mark 57 trips around the sun for yours truly, and I like to think I’ve picked up a few things along the way. Here are lessons I may or may not have learned. (I probably haven’t but let’s pretend.)

• Take the road trip. Seriously. Just go.

• Always return the grocery cart to the corral. This should be the first law of karma.

• Speak well of your enemies. It drives them crazy and makes you the better person. Win-win!

• A gem from Instagram: “Everything you ever wanted is on the other side of your fear.”

• Before you write someone off, remember that people can change. It’s not an everyday miracle, but it does happen.

• Fighting for peace is like screaming for silence.

• What you do in the dark will eventually come to light. You can move halfway around the world, create a new identity and serve in the Peace Corps, but it will eventually come out that you stole Marcy Brown’s boyfriend in the sixth grade. Or worse.

• Everyone should read at least one David Sedaris book before they die. My favorite is “Me Talk Pretty One Day.” You’ll cry from laughing; Rooster mows a mean lawn.

• When you need comfort, food, wine and *** aren’t always the fix. For me, if a long bubble bath and a good book don’t do the trick, I take my marbles and leave, and by that I mean go to bed. It’s OK to do this at 5 p.m. if you need to.

• Shop local when you can. It matters.

• If it would make your grandmother cry, don’t do it.

• You can’t outrun a bad diet. Sadly, a three-mile run won’t cancel out half a cheesecake. I wish it did work that way.

• When you’re over 40, less is more. Except for Lilly Pulitzer dresses —you can never have too many of those. (That’s what I hear, anyway. I can’t afford one.)

• We all have a temper. It’s what we do with it that matters.

• Black is slimming. It’s also aging. Life isn’t fair.

• You know what’s fun? Cleaning when you’re mad. When you’re done, you’ve burned off the anger and the house smells great.

• Today’s fudge is tomorrow’s three pounds. This may be the most unfair deal in the universe.

• I don’t eat factory-farmed meat, but nobody can shame me into giving up my grandmother’s fox-pelt shoulder wrap, aka stole. That critter’s been dead for 70 years.

• If someone you love says you drink too much, you probably drink too much.

• In arguments, he who raises his voice first loses.

• Ever heard the expression, “Bored people are boring”? Not true. When you’re stuck in the service center of an auto dealership with a dead phone and copies of “Car & Driver” from 2009, you’re waiting-for-Godot bored. I’ve resorted to making lists on my hand, but I have sweaty palms, so 10 minutes later I can’t tell if I’ve scribbled “dandelion tea” or “dental floss.”

• Yesterday’s vandalism is today’s street art. Banksy lives!

• Every kid needs a hamster. Not saying it will thrive, but every kid should have one. My favorite was Bob, who was almost the size of a guinea pig. One day my brother Bubba was stroking him when Bob turned and sank his teeth into Bubba’s thumb. Bubba screamed and jerked his hand back with Bob grimly hanging on. He sustained a fatal whiplash and went to that big Habitrail in the sky.

• Be a good example. Someone is always watching.

(Julie R. Smith, who believes that frozen Reese Cups solve everything, can be reached at widdleswife@aol.com.)