Indians keep home streak alive at 24 | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 20, 2017 at 2:33 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Salkehatchie Indians will keep their home-win streak alive heading into Christmas break at 24 consecutive wins in front of the home crowd.

The Indians are 8-5 overall after picking up December wins over Gordon State (79-68) and South Georgia State (94-83) while recording road losses against Broward (85-75), Florida Southwestern (94-65) and Sandhills Community College (97-95).

At the break, Deshaw Andrews (sophomore) leads the Indians in scoring with 221 points, followed by Reggie Wright with 163 points.

Salkehatchie will host Richard Bland on Saturday Jan. 6 in a non-conference match-up.