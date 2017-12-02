How to avoid holiday weight gain | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: November 29, 2017 at 8:07 am

By Caron Sharp

Nutritionist, Colleton Medical Center

Holidays can be hard on your waistline and hard on your mind. We take a normally “busy” lifestyle and add more “busyness” on top of it. All of this rushing around can lead you to make impulsive food choices, feel continuously fatigued, emotionally drained and end up NOT enjoying much of what is supposed to be a very happy time.

Caron Sharp, nutritionist at Colleton Medical Center offers some tips and tricks on how to avoid holiday weight gain:

1. Ramp up your exercise! Whether it is 15 minutes or taking the stairs, each step takes you towards a leaner body.

2. Snack on fruits and veggies, filling up on goodies that are low calorie and preventing indulging on that pecan pie.

3. Limit sweets to once per day — choose one item from all the mouth-watering desserts a day. Everything is okay in moderation.

4. Never go hungry to a party. Pre-party snacking allows you to make healthier decisions at holiday gatherings. Choose apples, yogurt or a piece of toast.

5. Bring a healthy dish to the party. This way you know there will be a healthy option.

6. Socialize: The more you chat with your friends and family, the less time you have to eat!

7. Use a smaller plate. It’s harder to put triple servings on smaller plates.