How the Grinch brought Christmas | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 6, 2017 at 12:51 pm

Robbie Gaskins pulled his burgundy pickup into the Heritage Trust Federal Credit Union at 814 N. Jefferies Blvd. Dec. 4, precisely at 9:30 a.m.

He came out of the driver’s seat wearing a red shirt and bright green stretch pants and went back to the tailgate, while noting it was a good thing his pickup had an eight-foot bed — it barely contained his delivery.

Using the tailgate as the base of operations for his transformation, Gaskins put on a green mask and green, furry hands.

Gaskins became the Grinch, arriving at the financial institution bearing gifts.

He was soon joined by the staff of Heritage Trust, pulling armful after armful of toys from the truck bed and placing them under the Christmas tree in a corner of the lobby.

Gaskins does his banking at Heritage Trust and has developed a friendship with the staff.

They knew that he had used his Christmas Club to donate toys to needy children last year, and they wanted to help this year, to be part of Gaskins’ desire to give back to the community.

The staff said they and Gaskins adopt several foster families. “That is where most of the toys are going,” Gaskins said. “We want to make sure the children have a good Christmas.”

“I just think this is awesome,” said Heritage Trust Branch Manager Timmara McMurtry. “He has a pure heart.”

“They (the toys) are staying in the county, that was one of my prerequisites,” Gaskins said. He also wanted to make sure that the presents were equally divided between black and white children.

“I am a truck driver for Food Lion,” Gaskins explained. “I have been blessed with a good job so I can give back.”

He started buying toys back in June. “It was so much fun, I didn’t realize I got a little out of control,” he said.

Another prerequisite, Gaskins said, was finding quality toys. But he liked the array of toys he came up with this year — “I hated giving up some of them.”

“I love the Grinch,” Gaskins said. It a character, he said, “that starts out mean and winds up good.” When he thought about an alter ego, Gaskins said, he decided “rather than being Santa Claus, I will be the Grinch.”

This Saturday the Grinch will be at Edisto Beach for the town’s Christmas parade, riding in his 1929 Ford Model A roadster. His brother, a teacher in the Greenville area, will be dressed as the Cat In the Hat, while handling the driving duties. They will be weighed down with candy. “It is so neat. The little children have sand buckets and they know who the Grinch is. They want to get their picture with the Grinch. It is so much fun.”