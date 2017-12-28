HOUSE FOR RENT | 3BR/1 1/2BA | THE PRESS AND STANDARD
by Myiah Blakeney | December 28, 2017 12:14 pm
House for Sale 3 BDRM, 1 1/2 BA. Open Kitchen/Living Room. Detached Garage, 5.6 Acres with pond. Quiet Country Atomsphere $165,000.00 Call 843-893-6724
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.