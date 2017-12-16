Hospital volunteers hold Christmas party | News | The Press and Standard

The administration of Colleton Medical Center (CMC) honored the hospital’s volunteers at a Christmas party Thursday night at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. “Thank you. You are usually the first people that our patients see and the last people they see during a hospital stay,” said CMC CEO Jimmy Hiott. “I cannot say enough about the job done by each of you.” Hospital volunteer coordinator Lee Stroud was master of ceremonies for the evening.