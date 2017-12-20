Home and fire truck damaged | News | The Press and Standard

A fire in a kitchen appliance quickly spread through two rooms of a Mount Carmel Road residence the afternoon of Dec. 12.

On Dec. 12 at 3:49 p.m., Colleton County Fire-Rescue was notified of a fire in a toaster at 11515 Mount Carmel Road and the first units on the scene reported heavy smoke coming from a singlewide mobile home.

Firefighters stopped the spread of the fire, which caused heavy damage to the kitchen and living room. The remainder of the home suffered smoke damage, but many personal items were saved.

The family was displaced because of the fire and is being assisted by the Red Cross.

Fire units were on the scene for two hours.

As firefighters were finishing up their Mount Carmel Road work, Battalion 1’s pickup truck was struck by a passing motorist.

The force of the impact pushed the pickup truck from the shoulder of the southbound lane into the ditch of the northbound lane.

No one was in the fire vehicle at the time of the accident and several units had already cleared the scene. The Jeep that struck the truck received heavy front-end damage and blocked one lane of Mount Carmel Road.

Firefighter-Paramedics treated the 80-year-old female driver and called for an ambulance to return to the scene to transport her to Colleton Medical Center. The woman received non-life threatening injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the crash.