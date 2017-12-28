Green records two double-doubles in Woodland Christmas Tourney | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 28, 2017 at 1:10 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County varsity boys’ basketball team went 2-1 in the Woodland High School Christmas Tournament held Dec. 20-22. The Cougars lost in the opening game against First Baptist School (81-79) then went on to pick up wins over St. Johns (70-48) and Augusta Christian (71-54).

Against First Baptist School Wednesday, Dec. 20, the Cougars trailed by four at the half before losing by two in the final moments of the game. Tristian Nieves (Sr.) led Colleton County with 27 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals. Nyeem Green added 17 points in the game and collected seven rebounds, two assists and one steal. De’Iajae Ferguson had 15 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Jovan Williams was named Player of the Game against First Baptist. “Javon played great defense tonight,” said Coach Jacob Smith. “He finished the game with seven points, five rebounds, two assists and four steals.”

In the win over St. Johns the following day, the Cougars had a 20-point lead at the half, then coasted to a 22-point victory against the Islanders. Jerry Green (Sr.) recorded a double-double for Colleton County with 20 points and 10 rebounds in the game. Nieves added 12 points, two rebounds, five assists and five steals, while Ferguson had 10 points, four assists and four steals. Bailey Encalade had 10 points, six rebounds and eight assists.

Jerry Green was selected Player of the Game against St. Johns.

Thursday, December 22, Colleton County picked up their second tournament win with a victory over Augusta Christian. A strong first half would allow the Cougars a 12-point lead at halftime. Ferguson led with 14 points, three rebounds, seven assists and nine steals. Nieves added 12 points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal. Green recorded his second double-double of the week, scoring 10 points and collecting 13 rebounds.

Tyler Gant was named Player of the Game against Augusta Christian. “Tyler Gantt played a great game on defense,” said Smith. “He finished the game with six points and four rebounds.”

Colleton County finished the week 7-3 including tournament play. They were scheduled to begin participation in the Orangeburg County Sweet Sixteen Tournament beginning Tuesday, Dec. 26 against Swansea at 6 p.m.