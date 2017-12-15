Grayson named Employee of the Month for DSS | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 13, 2017 at 12:37 pm

Jessica Grayson was named Employee of the Month at the Colleton County Dept. of Social Services, where she has worked for three years.

“Ms. Grayson is a role model and mentor to other staff members,” said director Audrey Brown. “The skills of a foster care caseworker are embedded within her — leadership, loyalty, respect and selfless service to others.”

In August, a fatality left a child without a sibling. Grayson spent “endless hours forming a bond with the child, reassuring her that she was not alone. She spent time on the weekend working with the child, taking her to the movies, the library and shopping until the child was settled in a foster home.”

She also scored 100% during the child welfare review; recently received honorable mention from the Beaufort County School District for her service to a child; and received handwritten thank you notes from foster care children.

“She is cooperative with our partners and stakeholders. This collaboration of ideas, team building and keeping the dialog of communication open between parents and the agency is vital,” Brown said. She is a generous individual, giving unselfishly of her time, and is dedicated to her children and the community, she added.

“This is indeed an honor and a privilege to nominate her for this award.”