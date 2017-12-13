Grant throws TD in North-South Bowl | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

Colleton County Cougar quarterback Craig Grant Jr. participated in the 2017 Touchstone Energy Cooperative North-South All-Star Week held in Myrtle Beach on Dec. 3-9. Grant served as one of several quarterbacks for the South squad.

In Saturday’s game at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium, the North captured its third straight victory in a 24-12 final.

The South had 163 yards of total offense. Grant finished 9-15-0 in passing with one touchdown, and rushed five times for 14 yards. Grant’s touchdown came in the third quarter when he hit White Knoll’s Keon Clary on 4-yard touchdown pass.

In addition to practices and meetings, the players had time for recreational activities and for the opportunity to give back. Grant, along with the other 87 players selected for participation in the All-Star week, helped 44 students from Horry County School District shop with $100 gift cards from Target on Thursday afternoon.

“It was a great experience,” said Grant. “I learned a lot from the coaches and other players. My favorite event of the week was taking the kids shopping at Target.”

Grant finished his Colleton County football career with 5,325 passing yards and 52 touchdowns. He holds multiple records in the history book for Colleton County including: Most Touchdown Passes in One Game – (6 vs. Beaufort High School); Most Touchdowns in a Season – (CCHS, 40 touchdowns); Most Passing Touchdowns in a Season – (CCHS, 28 touchdowns); Most Passing Yards in a Single Season – (CCHS, 2,952 yards); Most Passing Yards in a Single Game – (CCHS, 472 yards vs. Beaufort) and Most Individual Total Yards in a Single Season – (CCHS, 3,600 total passing and rushing yards).

Grant currently has one football scholarship on the table from Savannah State, but has interest from several other colleges.