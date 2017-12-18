Grady LaVerne Hickman Sr. | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Mr. Grady LaVerne Hickman Sr., 69, of Walterboro, entered into eternal rest Friday evening Dec. 15, 2017, at Roper Hospital in Charleston.

Graveside funeral services were held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon Dec. 19, 2017 at Live Oak Cemetery, Jefferies Boulevard, Walterboro.

Born January 9, 1948 in Colleton County, he was a son of the late Bruce LaVerne Hickman and Helen Marie Jackson Hickman. He was a retired trainman conductor for CSX Transportation, where he worked for over 30 years. He was a member of the United Transportation Union for 30 years. He loved birds, working on crossword puzzles, fishing and shrimping and the salt air. He loved his family and especially his children and grandson.

Surviving are: his wife of 49 years, Linda Beach Hickman of Walterboro; children, Charlotte Hickman of Walterboro and son, Grady LaVerne Hickman, Jr. and his wife Kat of Walterboro; grandson, Keane Hickman; brother, Stanley Hickman and his wife Paula of Green Pond; and his German shepherd, Coty. He was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Hickman.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: The American Kidney Association.

Arrangements By: The Brice W. Herndon And Sons Funeral Homes And Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.