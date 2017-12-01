Get free trees for Arbor Day Dec. 2 at Colleton Museum | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: November 29, 2017 at 8:26 am

The Colleton County office of Clemson Cooperative Extension service will be giving away native bare root seedling trees in honor of Arbor Day on Saturday Dec. 2 at the Colleton Museum and Farmers Market, 506 East Washington St, Walterboro. Trees will be available from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or until all trees have been given away.

Selections include Yellow Poplar, Eastern Redbud, Southern Crabapple, Swamp Chestnut Oak, Bald Cypress, and Longleaf Pine.

Master Gardener volunteers will be available to provide information on planting trees. Quantities are limited to five seedlings per household.

For additional information, contact Laura Lee Rose by emailing lrose@clemson.edu, or call Debbie Gorrell at 843-549-2595, ext. 114 or Alta Mae Marvin, 843-549-2595, Ext. 126.