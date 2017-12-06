Four wrestlers garner first place finishes in tournament | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 6, 2017 at 12:59 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Cougar Wrestling team opened its 2017-18 season with a trip to Bamberg High School to compete in a tournament held Saturday Dec. 2.

In the middle school division, Tyler Scites (110) and Amarie Daniels (210) both earned first place finishes in their respective weight classifications.

Wyatt O’Quinn (132) and Mychael Aiken (285) both took first place in the high school division in their weight-classifications. Terrance Calloway (106), Terreak Gadson (170) and Tyrese Pressey (182) all finished third.

Colleton County was scheduled to travel to Summerville Monday Dec 4 for a dual that includes Swansea, then will host Irmo, Goose Creek and Timberland on Wednesday Dec. 6.