Former Band of Blue members perform in New Year’s Day bowl games | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 27, 2017 at 11:16 am

By CINDY CROSBY

It will be an exciting New Year’s Day for four former members of the Colleton County High School Band of Blue.

Clemson University freshman, Holden Duffie, will travel with the Tiger Band to New Orleans, Louisiana for the Sugar Bowl where the Tigers (12-1) will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide (11-1) at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in an 8:45 p.m. kickoff to be broadcast on ESPN.

Thomas Finigan, Jr., Lauren Arabis and Brooke Hudson, members of the USC Marching Band, will be in Tampa, Florida where South Carolina (8-4) will battle Michigan (8-4) in the Outback Bowl. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 noon and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Holden Duffie

Duffie, a 2017 Colleton County High School graduate, was a drum major for the Band of Blue. He plays trombone in the Tiger Band and is an engineering major.

“It’s been exciting to take part in the celebration of Clemson’s National Championship this season,” said Duffie. “I’ve been going to games since I was little, so it is cool to be on the field and to be part of the most exciting 25 seconds of football. I’m looking forward to going back to New Orleans to participate in the college football playoffs – especially since traveling with the Band of Blue to participate in Mardi Gras earlier this year.”

While in New Orleans, Duffie will be able to tour the city, participate in the Sugar Bowl Parade, Tiger Pep Rally and enjoy New Year’s Eve at Jackson Square. “It is a lot of work to be in the band, but is worth it,” he said. “I’ve made many new friends and the Tiger fans are very supportive.”

Lauren Arabis

University of South Carolina freshman, Lauren Arabis is also excited about spending New Year’s on the road. Arabis, a visual communications major, participated in the Band of Blue Color Guard for six years.

“I am super excited for the Outback Bowl trip because we will be doing so many awesome things,” said Arabis. “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity and I am so blessed that I get to be a part of it. We really are the Mighty Sound of the Southeast, and I’m ready to prove that to thousands of people in Tampa and on television.”

“I’m going to continue doing color guard for as long as I can because I adore the activity,” said Arabis. “I love being in the Carolina Band because we are one great big family and we are all so supportive of each other. We all work so hard to accomplish one goal, to make a performance that the crowd will never forget and will always love. Performing in front of thousands of people in Williams Brice Stadium is the most spectacular and thrilling feeling in the whole world.”

Thomas Finigan, Jr.

Senior Music Education Major, Thomas Finigan, Jr. is a member of the USC Wind Ensemble, Con-****-tion Pep Band, USC Trumpet Ensemble, USC Left Bank Jazz Band and performs with the Capital City Brass Quintet. Thomas was a five-time SCBDA All-Region Trumpeter and in 2014 was named to the US Army All-American Marching Band. Finigan is a member of Kappa Kappa Psi – National Honorary Band Fraternity, a member of Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia – Professional Musicians Fraternity and is a member of NAFME. He plans to be a band director in the future.

As an avid Gamecock fan, Finigan will no doubt enjoy watching his team take on Michigan in the Outback Bowl and performing for the final time on the field. “Being in the Carolina Band this year has been so much fun with Brooke and Lauren,” said Finigan. “They both are an asset to the color guard and I look forward to seeing future Band of Blue members join them!”

Brooke Hudson

Brooke Hudson is a freshman at the University of South Carolina where she is an International Business major. As a five-year veteran with the Band of Blue Color Guard, Brooke performs in the USC Marching Band Color Guard and plans to graduate in three years.

