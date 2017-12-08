Food distribution on Tuesday Dec. 12 at Mt. Olive | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | December 8, 2017 2:30 pm
The Mt. Olive Baptist Church Food Ministry and Lowcountry Food Bank will hold a “Fresh for All” food distribution on Tuesday Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. Food will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.
