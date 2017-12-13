First win elusive: Hawks fall to Patriots | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 13, 2017 at 9:33 am

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep varsity boys’ basketball team continues to look for its first win of the season following a close loss to Patrick Henry Academy on the road last week, 54-53.

Brandon Polk led the War Hawks with 26 points.

“The game was close throughout, and we had an opportunity to win at the end,” said Coach Charlie Brown. “Our defense was better, and our rebounding was on point, as we continue to show improvement in every aspect of the game. You can see the improvement when you watch them play.”

The JV Hawks earned a win earlier in the evening against the Patriots 27-26 to improve their record to 4-2 on the season.

The War Hawks are now 0-6 and have one game remaining before Christmas break in a road game against Beaufort Academy scheduled for Wednesday Dec. 13.